CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,128 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,786,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

