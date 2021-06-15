CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 1,581 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

