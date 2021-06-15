CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,222 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth $40,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

