CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $612,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $198.59 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

