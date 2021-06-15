CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,350 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSR. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock valued at $169,946,405. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.