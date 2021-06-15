CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in M.D.C. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

