CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,487 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

