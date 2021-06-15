CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of FCG opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.