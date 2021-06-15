Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 114,169 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 153.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,169 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. 3,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.