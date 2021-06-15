Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,665 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 89,790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,924 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

SLF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

