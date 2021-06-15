CIM Commercial Trust Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CIM Commercial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -11.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.83.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

