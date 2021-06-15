Citigroup Downgrades Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) to Neutral

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WHITF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of WHITF remained flat at $$1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.65.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

