Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SQSP. William Blair began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.56.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $60.02.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891 in the last 90 days.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

