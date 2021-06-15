Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
BWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,545.67 ($46.32).
BWY stock opened at GBX 3,481 ($45.48) on Monday. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,586.80.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
