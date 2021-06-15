Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,545.67 ($46.32).

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY stock opened at GBX 3,481 ($45.48) on Monday. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,586.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.