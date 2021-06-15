Clariant’s (CLZNY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Clariant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $$21.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912. Clariant has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

