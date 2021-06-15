Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 65,905 Shares

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 65,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $713,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $4,625,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 888,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,731,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $6,439,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 815,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

