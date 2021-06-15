Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Clean Harbors worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,580. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

