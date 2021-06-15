Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Up to $22.14

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $22.67. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 146,667 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

