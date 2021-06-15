Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Clinigen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
About Clinigen Group
Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clinigen Group (CLIGF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.