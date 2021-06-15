Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

