CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the May 13th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,046. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CLPS Incorporation in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

