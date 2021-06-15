CM Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

