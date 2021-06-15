CM Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudera accounts for 3.8% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cloudera worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudera by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cloudera by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,734 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudera by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after buying an additional 603,552 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Cloudera by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,998,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after buying an additional 436,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 292,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 91,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,683. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

