CM Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. CM Management LLC owned 0.39% of ACNB as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACNB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ACNB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $245.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

