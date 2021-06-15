CM Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.76. 11,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

