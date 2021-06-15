CM Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMGN traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.76. 11,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
