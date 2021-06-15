Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 208,125 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,373.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 208,125 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $239.95. 18,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.89. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

