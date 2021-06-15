Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.59. 142,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,005,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $651.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $588.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

