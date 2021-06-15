Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 301,934 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3,711.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.39. 19,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,657. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

