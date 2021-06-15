Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

CFXA traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.90. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,925. Colfax has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $205.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colfax stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 18,033.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colfax were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

