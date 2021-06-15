Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,336 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIGI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

