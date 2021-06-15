Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 131,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.