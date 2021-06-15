Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RF Industries were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFIL opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at $320,531.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

