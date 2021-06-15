Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $108,000 in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PLx Pharma by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 5.09. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

