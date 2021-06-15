Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $160,000 in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

