Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 83,722 Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 109.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Alkaline Water were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WTER opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

