Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,985 Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,296,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $5,030,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACIC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

