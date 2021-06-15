Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $476.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.99. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $476.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

