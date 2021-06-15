Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

