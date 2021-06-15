Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,203 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

