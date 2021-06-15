Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 121 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

LRCX opened at $650.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.09. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $274.51 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

