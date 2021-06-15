Constellation (DAG) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $57.44 million and approximately $598,077.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars.

