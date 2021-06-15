ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of WISH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 2,089,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,641,403. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,575,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 762,723 shares of company stock worth $6,383,992. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

