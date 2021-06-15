Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 1,272,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

