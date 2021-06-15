Contrasting Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 7.29 $978.56 million N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 75,312.87 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -14.46

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brilliance China Automotive and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 6 4 0 2.40

Nikola has a consensus target price of $28.44, suggesting a potential upside of 65.28%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Risk & Volatility

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49%

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

