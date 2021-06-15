Contrasting Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pintec Technology and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $57.97 million 0.75 -$45.05 million N/A N/A Dada Nexus $831.87 million 8.47 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -16.51

Pintec Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pintec Technology and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 1 8 0 2.89

Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $39.71, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12%

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

