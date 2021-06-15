Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

