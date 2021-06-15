Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in May

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the May 13th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLABF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 247,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,296. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

