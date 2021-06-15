Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in May

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the May 13th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLABF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 247,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,296. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
About Core One Labs
