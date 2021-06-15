Cormark Analysts Give NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) a C$5.30 Price Target

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) has been given a C$5.30 target price by research analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.66% from the stock’s current price.

NEXT stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,294. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$5.30. The company has a market cap of C$284.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

