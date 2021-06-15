Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

