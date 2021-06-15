Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on the stock.

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,190 ($28.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £587.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67. Craneware has a 52 week low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,509.80.

Get Craneware alerts:

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.